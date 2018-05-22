Imagine 2200 Editors' Picks
Imagine 2200, Grist’s climate fiction initiative, publishes stories that envision the next 180 years of equitable climate progress, imagining intersectional worlds of abundance, adaptation, reform, and hope. In these three short stories, selected by our contest editors, discover visions of carbon-sink communes and seafaring honeybees; of epic surfing traditions and treacherous voyages; and of thriving, sovereign Indigenous communities. Enjoy!
In This Series
Ocean Bikies Take Cyclone Season
Despite rising seas, a band of coastal-dwelling Goori honor their traditions surfing monster waves.
Starlight Is Kinda Bright
On the day he is to marry, the son of a Māori chief questions his place in his community.
Sweet Water From Salt
A grieving son protects his family’s beehives as he steers them home aboard his parents’ ship.