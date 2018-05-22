Special Series

Imagine 2200 Editors' Picks

Imagine 2200, Grist’s climate fiction initiative, publishes stories that envision the next 180 years of equitable climate progress, imagining intersectional worlds of abundance, adaptation, reform, and hope. In these three short stories, selected by our contest editors, discover visions of carbon-sink communes and seafaring honeybees; of epic surfing traditions and treacherous voyages; and of thriving, sovereign Indigenous communities. Enjoy!