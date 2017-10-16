This article is supported by:

Today on World Hunger Day, consider this: As many as 1 in 9 people go to bed on an empty stomach every night, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Recognizing the need to combat global food insecurity, Watch Hunger Stop—an international campaign launched by fashion designer Michael Kors in partnership with WFP’s school meals program—has an ambitious goal: to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030.

In many parts of the world curbing hunger starts with daily access to a nutritious school meal. Not only does a school meal incentivize kids to go to school each day, a full belly also helps them learn without having to worry about where their next meal is coming from. Now in its fifth year, Watch Hunger Stop has helped donate more than 15 million meals to hungry children around the world.

A world without hunger and malnutrition could save the lives of nearly 3.1 million children each year, WFP estimates, and has the potential to boost a developing country’s GDP by as much as 16. 5 percent. Reducing food waste, supporting vulnerable communities, increasing access to affordable and sustainable food, educating farmers, and improving childhood nutrition are all critical when it comes to ending hunger for all and investing in healthier, more sustainable generations to come.

