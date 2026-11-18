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Federal land managers call it “the world’s longest art gallery,” a Utah red-rock canyon full of ancient petroglyphs, Native American panels, and Pioneer-era inscriptions written in axle grease. Earlier this year, the Trump administration approved plans to blast a “hydrocarbon highway” connecting nearby oil fields to rail-loading facilities through Nine Mile Canyon’s cultural and archaeological-rich sites. Last month environmental and historic preservation groups sued to stop them.

“It’s like constructing a highway through the Louvre Museum,” said J. Michael Hansen, president of the Nine Mile Canyon Coalition, in a statement.

The Trump administration resurrected the project in eastern Utah after it stalled out during President Joe Biden’s term. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit say approvals for the highway bypassed the normal public comment and ecological review processes. The Nine Mile Canyon Coalition, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, and the Center for Biological Diversity filed their complaint in Utah’s U.S. District Court against the Department of Interior and Bureau of Land Management.

Nine Mile Canyon runs about 46 miles. Plans call for dynamiting, paving, and widening a road through Gate Canyon, a tributary to Nine Mile, which has 47 historic sites of its own with 43 eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to BLM documentation from 2015.

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The proposed highway would cut through 5.3 miles of land owned by both the Bureau of Land Management and Utah’s Trust Lands Administration, although most of the switchbacks the highway project would straighten sit on state land. (A BLM spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.)

A Native American rock art panel in Nine Mile Canyon near Price. Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance

The federal agency began considering plans to realign Gate Canyon’s winding dirt Wells Draw Road in 2015, after Duchesne County sought a more direct route from the oil fields in the Uinta Basin to the rail-loading facilities of Carbon County. The project could bring up to 500 heavy trucks through Nine Mile Canyon per day. Duchesne County, which needs the federal government’s approval for the project since part of Gate Canyon lies on BLM land, has also said straightening the old county road would provide for safer travel.

In 2016, the BLM received nearly 700 public comments sharing concerns about potential impacts to Nine Mile Canyon from the increased traffic, the agency noted in its latest assessment.

The BLM paused its earlier environmental assessment of the project, the lawsuit claims, but it solicited public comments again in 2023 after reviewing an amended right-of-way that covers 2.8 miles running through federal lands. The highway proposal was again hit by a round of opposition. The plan was scrapped, with the BLM citing the need for further cultural surveys and reports.

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But a Duchesne County special service district submitted a new development plan in September 2025, which they finalized on April 13 of this year. The BLM approved it on April 28 after determining the highway “will not significantly affect” the environment, recreation, wildlife or quality of life.

In their lawsuit, the environmental groups disagreed with that assessment.

“The road construction will facilitate increased traffic through Gate Canyon and the adjoining Nine Mile Canyon, threatening some of the state’s most important cultural and scenic values in the larger Nine Mile Canyon region,” the lawsuit said.

Although the BLM issued a final environmental assessment in April, the environmental groups said the agency violated several federal laws, including the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. The Gate Canyon project area potentially includes habitat for the threatened Mexican spotted owl, according to the agency’s own 2015 draft environmental assessment, environmental groups argued.

And despite that previous draft assessment identifying dozens of sites within Gate Canyon that are eligible for the National Register, including 11 “within feet” of the existing dirt road, the plaintiffs say the BLM signed off on the project without identifying any historical or archaeological resources. The lawsuit says they asked for public comment periods and to participate in the National Environmental Policy Act process after learning of the highway’s new development plan in March, but that the BLM either did not respond or denied those requests.

“This lawsuit challenges the Trump administration’s disgraceful plan to transform a quiet backcountry road into a highway clogged with speeding oil tanker trucks,” said Deeda Seed, senior Utah campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We’re going to court to protect this irreplaceable cultural treasure and the animals calling it home.”

The federal government has not yet filed a response with the Utah District Court.