I’m writing this post while sitting at the Grist booth at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. If you’re here, come say hi — and explain why you’re reading Gristmill instead of listening to some of the amazing music out here.

It seems like it was just a year ago that I was out here reporting on all the ways Bonnaroo is making efforts to go green. And wondering how I would survive four nights in a tent … let alone set it up. I guess I just couldn’t get enough.

Except you know how they say “practice makes perfect”? Yeah, far from … A little tip for all you campers out there (not that you should take camping tips from me): if you’re borrowing a tent from a friend (thanks, David!), make sure to set it up before you leave your comfy roofed apartment so that you’ll know you don’t have a rain fly before you’re out in the middle of a field in the middle of Tennessee in the 90-some-degree heat pondering what you’ll do when those isolated thundershowers hit.

Oh well, there’s always next year.

If I’m not too waterlogged, I’ll keep you posted throughout the festival as I interview the famous, semi-famous, and not-so-famous; log some hours at the booth chatting it up with future Grist fans; and in general, try my best to survive the week.

Ciao, for now.