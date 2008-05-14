Remember Mike Gravel, the carbon-tax advocating, coal-hating, nuke-fighting, public-transit riding Democratic presidential candidate? Well, he’s still running for president, but he’s decided to join the Libertarian Party.

And he’s got a new video out, which is … OK, it’s not even vaguely environmental, though there is a reference to oil pipes. Mostly though, it’s just amazing:

Oh, and today is his 78th birthday, and he’s also got a new video out about that. Party party!