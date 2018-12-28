We're Appealing Something new at Grist

Invest in nonprofit journalism today. Donate now and every gift will be matched through 12/31.

There’s something new brewing at Grist, and we wanted you to be among the first to know — your support and ideas helped stir it up.

For almost 20 years, Grist has told the story of the environment online. But that story can be a bummer, even with a helping of humor. So, in addition to our award-winning climate reporting, we’re taking the story off the page (er, screen) and into real life with The Fix, a new project that lifts up 50 emerging leaders per year — Fixers, if you will — encouraging collaboration, accelerating solutions, and telling the story of how they’re puzzling out our planetary pickle. Here’s a look at what we’re up to — work made possible by loyal readers like you.

Thanks to your support, we are able to put Fixers center stage: Our recent civic-engagement storytelling night brought 2017 Grist Fixer Page Atcheson Matilsky, executive director of Our Climate, to a packed house of more than 200 people. It was entertainment-meets-journalism-meets-community-building.

Support

Grist All gifts matched through 12/31. Help us raise $50k! DONATE

We’re backing remarkable work: This year, The Fix helped create a $15 million pro bono legal fund that supports Fixers like Davida Herzl, the Aclima CEO who’s planning to disseminate air-pollution sensors across developing countries, and Catherine Flowers, the Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise founder who’s developing solutions to rural-health and economic issues in the South.

And on top of all that, we’re cranking out more solutions-based reporting than ever. Why? Although 70 percent of Americans believe climate change is real, only 35 percent discuss it and a measly 6 percent think we’ll solve it. To turn the (rising) tide, we’ve got to get people talking — not just about gloom and doom, but about the Fixers leading the way to a brighter future.

Be part of the momentum!

Nora Rothman