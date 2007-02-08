Avaaz.org, international sibling to Moveon.org, launched this global TV ad on climate change this week, urging viewers to take action and encourage their political leaders to follow suit.

“Avaaz” means “voice” or “song” in several languages, including Hindi, Urdu, and Farsi, and is used here to signify the lifting of voices all over the world to take action on global issues. The ad began airing this week in Washington, D.C., and will begin appearing in Paris, Berlin, and Delhi over the next few weeks.

It’s a short bit, but highlights: Bush sleeping with a teddy bear and a photo of an oil rig on his night stand, Putin sleeping with a gun. Check it out below the fold.