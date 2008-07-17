As far as I know there’s been no official announcement about this, so I thought I’d spread the good news to you loyal blog readers.

I’m completely geeked to report that as of this week, Grist has a new executive editor: Russ Walker, most recently seen heading election coverage for the online newsroom at the Washington Post. Here’s what Russ’s WaPo bosses had to say about him by way of farewell:

This is a well-deserved bump up to top dog for Russ. He’s been one of this newsroom’s leaders for many years, and has always been willing to do what it takes to produce innovative web journalism, whether that was work insane hours, hire the best and the brightest or fight for the resources he felt he needed. He’s also always carried with him a keen sense of humor and a mentality that keeps working problems until they’re resolved.

Word. We could not be more thrilled to have Russ at the helm. This hire was a long time coming, but you folks at Seattlest can relax now. Lots and lots of good stuff to come.

Welcome Russ!