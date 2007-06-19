The July/August 2007 issue of World Watch magazine (produced by the Worldwatch Institute) includes a concise demolition of carbon geosequestration in the form of a letter to the editor by one Luc Gagnon, “a senior advisor on climate change for Hydro-Quebec.”

I’d quote the letter but the Worldwatch site doesn’t have it online yet. So I went searching for more by Gagnon and found this short, powerful PDF making essentially the same point (in almost the same language). An interesting table indeed, of “energy payback ratio of electricity generation options based on life-cycle assessments”:

Short summary: No matter how much they dangle the subsidy-bait of carbon geosequestration back and forth like a gold watch in front of our eyes, trying to hypnotize us into the belief that the chimera called “clean coal” actually exists, there are a few key points to remember:

coal is the enemy of the human race, and coal isn’t all that hot as an energy source to start with, once you factor in all the other energy costs.

Even if we were to stipulate that perfect geological storage of CO2 (from a leakage perspective) was attainable, the cost in energy makes it a killer for coal.

And the punch line is quoted below: