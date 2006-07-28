XONSUX update
For all of you worried sick about it, I’m happy to report that the State of Alaska has withdrawn its attempt to revoke the personal license plate of Annette Nelson-Wright: XONSUX. (Background on the case here.) To quote from the decision:
I find that the combination XONSUX is not used in the common vernacular to describe a sexual act or is vulgar in any way. I find that a person of reasonable sensibilities would not be offended by the license plate XONSUX, thought provoking yes, but not offensive.
The tide is turning, friends!
