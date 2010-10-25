Population media awards go to me and other, more worthy journalists
I’m honored to have been named a winner of one of the Population Institute’s Global Media Awards for Excellence in Population Reporting this year (aw, shucks), and humbled to be in the company of the other inspiring recipients. They’ve all done impressive work to bring awareness to population issues through all different kinds of media. Check them out:
- Laurie Mazur, Best Book, for A Pivotal Moment: Population, Justice, & The Environmental Challenge. It’s on my bedside table; time to move it to the top of the stack.
- Mother Jones, Best Article or Series of Articles, for its May/June population-themed issue. While I critiqued one aspect of the issue’s lead article, I thought it was a great package overall.
- Kakaire Kirunda, Best Print Editorial, for “Time to Apply Brakes on Rapid Population Growth.” Kirunda is a journalist in Uganda.
- The PUSH Journal, Best Online News Service, for its daily email updates on sexual and reproductive health issues around the world. Sign up.
- “Empty Handed,” produced by Population Action International, Best Film or Miniseries. Watch it — it’s only 8.5 minutes long. Or at least watch the trailer.
- Joel Pett, Best Editorial Cartoon. See an example of his work, which appears in the Lexington Herald-Leader.
- Dick Smith Population Puzzle, Best TV Show. Check out the show’s website. It airs on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
- “The Climate Connection: Are There Too Many People on the Planet?,” Best Radio Show. It ran on the BBC World Service before the Copenhagen climate talks. Listen to it.
- Makutano Junction, Best Serial Drama. This TV show, which has aired in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, tackles issues like contraception, family planning, and unsafe abortion. Find out more and watch episodes.
- Yours truly, Best Online Commentary, for my GINK Chronicles blogging, which kicked off with “Say it loud: I’m childfree and I’m proud.”
Many thanks to the Population Institute for including me in this accomplished group!