Is human composting the future of death?

Everyone dies. And for the most part, there are only two ways of dealing with dead bodies: burial or cremation. From an ecological perspective, neither is ideal. Conventional burial uses up a lot of resources and leaches toxins like formaldehyde into the ground; cremation burns energy and releases CO2. This adds up to a big impact on the planet. But one woman has a plan to fix this — a body disposal system that actually gives back to the Earth. Learn all about human composting in the video above.