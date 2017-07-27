The coal industry has been in decline for nearly a century. That’s good news, since it means less carbon and pollution. But there’s a catch: It can also means fewer jobs and tax revenue for coal communities.
But, wait. There is a way to make moving on from coal a win-win proposition. Watch our video to see what happens when labor, environmental, and community groups come together to forge a path forward.
