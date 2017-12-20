If you’d like to apply for Grist’s spring 2018 fellowship, listen up. The new application deadline is Friday, January 5, 2018. What can we say, we’re all caught up in the holiday spirit.

New to the Grist fellowship? Here’s the deal: We’re once again looking for early-career journalists to come work with us for six months and get paid. This time around, we’re looking for all-stars in three areas: news, environmental justice, and video. You’ll find a full program description and application requirements here.

Our dynamic duo of current fellows keeps raising the bar for excellence. Justice fellow Justine Calma and video fellow Angela Fichter recently teamed up to drop a powerful miniseries on the connection between severe storms and mental health. Make sure to read Justine’s story and watch Angela’s video. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: We ❤️ our fellows.

So what are you waiting for? Oh, right, the last possible minute. As long as we receive your application by 11:59 p.m. PT on January 5, no judgment here.