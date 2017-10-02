If not here, where?

If not here, where?

Grist is pretty lucky to call the Emerald City home. It’s a city that cares deeply about sustainability, public spaces, and the arts.

Mayoral candidates Cary Moon and Jenny Durkan discussed how to ensure Seattle is a healthy, culturally vibrant, and truly livable city for all residents. Grist’s own Brady Piñero Walkinshaw and Crosscut’s Florangela Davila moderated the talk. Watch the discussion: