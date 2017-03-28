So, you believe in climate science but don’t quite know how to talk about it. You’re not alone. It can be pretty awkward to bring up the biggest planetary problem facing humanity. But you need to, so we’re here to help. Welcome to Cooler Talk, your handy compass for navigating the stormy seas of global warming communication. We’re here to make those conversations civil, productive, and worth your time.

Today’s episode features Matt the Cherry Picker, who always has a maddeningly selective data set up his sleeve.

