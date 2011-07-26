Activist Tim DeChristopher's sentencing is scheduled for today. He could go to prison for as many as 10 years.

Congress is still hard at work cutting funding for all manner of environmental programs.

With the West out as a customer, Iran is selling its natural gas to Iraq and Syria.

An Australian company wants to build a 2,625-foot solar tower in Arizona that would produce 200 MW of energy, plus providing a nice physical challenge to any oversized gorillas in the area. (It would be twice as tall as the Empire State Building.)

Visit Yellowstone National Park now, while there’s still time. By mid-century, more frequent fires, traceable to climate change, will have altered the landscape dramatically.

Newt Gingrich likes spending money on renewable energy almost as much as he likes spending it on diamonds from Tiffany's.