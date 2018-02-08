This article is published in partnership with:

Absolut is already committed to a carbon neutral distillation process, but now it’s aiming to bring even more transparency to that process. And they’re not letting anything stand in its way.

Not even clothes.

Absolut’s new ad, a short film titled, “The Vodka With Nothing to Hide,” features real employees from the company’s distillery in Åhus, Sweden. And they’re all naked.

We thought nothing could top Peter Dinklage lip-syncing Busta Rhymes, but clearly we were wrong.

Unlike other alcohol brands, Absolut has a pretty good track record when it comes to sustainability.

The company uses renewable energy, recycles heat, and supports reforestation efforts in order for the distillation process to be carbon neutral.

Absolut uses only winter wheat from local farms in southern Sweden — part of a process developed with the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and other Swedish companies — which means it requires roughly half the amount of land to produce its vodka compared to the global average.

The distiller has sustainability efforts in place in almost every part of its process — from reducing water usage per liter of vodka by 23 percent since 2001 (and a goal of 13 percent less by 2020), to using bottles made with 40 percent recycled clear glass, to transporting product locally with biofuel-powered transportation, to turning the distillery’s by-product, stillage, to feed thousands of pigs and cows every day (don’t worry, it’s non-alcoholic).

So pour yourself a tipple and watch Absolut’s hilarious new ad.

Here at Grist, you know what we like almost as much as solar panels? Partners! They help us keep the lights on so we can keep bringing you the best and most Gristy journalism on the planet. Click here for more information.