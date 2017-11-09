Are you an early-career journalist, storyteller, or multimedia wizard who digs what we do? Grist wants you!

We are now accepting applications for the spring 2018 class of the Grist Fellowship Program.

This time around, we’re looking for all-stars in three primary areas: news, environmental justice, and video. You’ll find details on all three fellowship opportunities here.

The Grist Fellowship Program is a paid opportunity to hone your journalistic chops at a national news outlet, deepen your knowledge of environmental issues, and experiment with storytelling. We get to teach you, learn from you, and bring your work to our audience. The fellowship lasts six months.

For fellowships that begin in March 2018, please submit applications by December 29, 2017. Full application instructions here.

Good luck!