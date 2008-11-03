David Brooks:

The lesson here is that we have a right to be skeptical of so-called stimulus packages. The Federal Reserve can effectively stimulate the economy. There are certain automatic government programs, like unemployment insurance, which also do it. But the history of the past century suggests that politically designed, ad hoc stimulus packages rarely work.

Paul Krugman:

No, what the economy needs now is something to take the place of retrenching consumers. That means a major fiscal stimulus. And this time the stimulus should take the form of actual government spending rather than rebate checks that consumers probably wouldn’t spend.

Who you gonna believe?

I was going to write much more on this, but it looks like Ryan Avent and Brian Beutler have ably skewered Brooks, so I’ll just send you their way.

On the subject of Brooks’ suggested "National Mobility Project," see this excellent letter to the editor from David Goldberg, communications director for Transportation for America: