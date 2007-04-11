Ticket info and line-ups also announced
After much back–and–forth over D.C. locations for Al Gore’s Live Earth Concerts on 7/7/07, organizers today announced the U.S. concert will be held at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday, April 16, at 10 a.m. EDT.
Locations were also announced for five of the other seven concerts to be held on the seven continents:
UK: Wembley Stadium, London
Brazil: Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro
South Africa: The Cradle of Human Kind, Maropeng near Johannesburg
Japan: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo
Australia: Aussie Stadium, Moore Park, Sydney
The China concert will be held in Shanghai, but the venue is yet to be determined (is there an Inhofe-type over there too?). No word yet on the Antarctica situation.
Initial line-ups have been announced for both the U.S. and U.K. shows:
U.S.
AFI
Akon
Alicia Keys
Bon Jovi
Dave Matthews Band
Fall Out Boy
John Mayer
Kanye West
Kelly Clarkson
KT Tunstall
Ludacris
Melissa Etheridge
Rihanna
Roger Waters
Sheryl Crow
Smashing Pumpkins
The Police
U.K.
Beastie Boys
Black Eyed Peas
Bloc Party
Corinne Bailey Rae
Damien Rice
David Gray
Duran Duran
Foo Fighters
Genesis
James Blunt
John Legend
Keane
Madonna
Paolo Nutini
Razorlight
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Snow Patrol
