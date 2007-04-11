After much back–and–forth over D.C. locations for Al Gore’s Live Earth Concerts on 7/7/07, organizers today announced the U.S. concert will be held at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday, April 16, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Locations were also announced for five of the other seven concerts to be held on the seven continents:

UK: Wembley Stadium, London

Brazil: Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro

South Africa: The Cradle of Human Kind, Maropeng near Johannesburg

Japan: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo

Australia: Aussie Stadium, Moore Park, Sydney

The China concert will be held in Shanghai, but the venue is yet to be determined (is there an Inhofe-type over there too?). No word yet on the Antarctica situation.

Initial line-ups have been announced for both the U.S. and U.K. shows:

U.S.

AFI

Akon

Alicia Keys

Bon Jovi

Dave Matthews Band

Fall Out Boy

John Mayer

Kanye West

Kelly Clarkson

KT Tunstall

Ludacris

Melissa Etheridge

Rihanna

Roger Waters

Sheryl Crow

Smashing Pumpkins

The Police

U.K.

Beastie Boys

Black Eyed Peas

Bloc Party

Corinne Bailey Rae

Damien Rice

David Gray

Duran Duran

Foo Fighters

Genesis

James Blunt

John Legend

Keane

Madonna

Paolo Nutini

Razorlight

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Snow Patrol