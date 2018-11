How to cut carbon (not carbs!) from your Thanksgiving dinner

Umbra is here to assuage your climate and hosting anxiety. Truly win-win! We challenged ourselves to come up with a Thanksgiving dinner that’s delicious (multiple test subjects confirmed this), simple (we made it in under two hours), cheap (we spent about $60 on three courses for four people), and low-carbon (yep)!

Yes, we know you have dietary restrictions. This menu can easily be made gluten-free and lactose-free/vegan. Those modifications are in the full recipes, which you’ll find here!