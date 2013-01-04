Here are a couple of downer facts about mountaintop-removal mining: 500 of the oldest mountains in America have been destroyed. There are 2,000 miles of streams poisoned.

Feel kind of shitty about that? Well, you will feel worse once you watch these kids tell you more about how terrible mountaintop-removal mining is. Their pitch is this: “We’re children. We’re not scientists. But we understand what’s happening.” And if they can understand it, so can other, more grown-up people, like, say, President Obama.

Sorry, did that ruin your Friday morning? Well, it probably should.