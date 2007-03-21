Outside magazine features Grist, Grist says, “Aw, shucks”

The green issue of Outside hits newsstands today, and you’ll never guess who’s in it: us! Complete with pictures of our chainsaw-wielding prez, the article has the inside scoop on our wit and charm, our punny headline process, and why we’re a “gateway drug” (oh, we’re blushing — we think). Check out an excerpt from the article in Gristmill, then go get your hot little hands on a copy.