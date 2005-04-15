Grist flogs Webby nod, shamelessly asks for reader votes

Grist is in contention for a Webby Award, like unto an “Internet Oscar.” You know it’s true, ’cause their site says so! We’re nominated in the “magazine” category. Members of “The Academy,” including folks from major news and media outlets, will decide the Webby winners May 3. But you, our adoring public — the smartest, most committed, best-looking group of people on the planet — can vote for your favorite magazine (us!) for the People’s Voice Awards. So get thee hence and vote — we’ll thank you in our speech.