I’m here at UNLV for the National Clean Energy Summit being thrown by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and the Center for American Progress. I guess they’re playing off Las Vegas’s international reputation for bringing water and air conditioning to the desert clean energy.

Bill Clinton is speaking in a few minutes. And hey, is that James Carville I see wandering around by the stage? What’s he doing here?

I’m told Reid got this thing going long before the recent drilling brouhaha, but it certainly has taken on an added salience in the current political environment. I’m keen to see whether Clinton addresses politics in his talk.

