While the world wonders how much energy it takes Al Gore to trim his nose hairs, real progress is being made all over this gall dang country toward embracing green energy — and not only in Moneyville. Just today, two quiet examples from on-the-rebound Massachusetts cities blipped across my radar screen.

Worcester is aiming to get 20 percent of its energy from renewables by 2010, and a group called Sustainable Worcester wants to build wind turbines at the city’s airport. And in the down-at-heels city of Lawrence, a condo development in an old mill building will use geothermal energy for heating and cooling.

This stuff is going on all over the place. Anyone else got examples?