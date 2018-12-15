Ryan Zinke is resigning, and the internet’s reaction is priceless
On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that his Interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, will be leaving his position in the coming weeks.
Zinke’s tenure overseeing the nation’s public lands has been controversial and has resulted in a number of federal investigations. (He reportedly used taxpayer money to purchase a $139,000 door, for example.) A new secretary will be announced next week.
It would be an understatement to say that environmentalists and Democratic politicians were pleased to see Zinke go, and they quickly took to the internet to let him know it. In a tweet, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Zinke was “one of the most toxic members” of Trump’s cabinet. Representative Don Beyer — a Democrat from Virginia and an outspoken member of the House Natural Resources and Science committees — called Zinke’s time in office a “never-ending stream of terrible management decisions.” And the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, tweeted, “Don’t let your $139,000 door hit you on the way out, Zinke!”
Here are some more brutal parting words from his critics:
Even Jonathan Van Ness, of Netflix’s Queer Eye, joined in.