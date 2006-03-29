Interested in how governments make the tough call between environmental risks and consumer costs when it comes to energy generation? Wish you could be in on those decisions? Now you can! Sorta.

Check out the BBC’s energy calculator, which lets you (hypothetically) adjust the UK’s energy use — whether from nukes, fossil fuels, or renewables — and find out the potential impact. Once your calculations meet projected UK needs for 2020, you can submit your choices, which the BBC will tally and analyze for trends.

Think it’ll be as easy as reducing demand and increasing renewables to 100 percent? Not so easy when you see how much that’ll raise costs — for everyone, including low-income families already struggling to pay for electricity. So how would you keep the UK’s lights on in 2020, if you had the power?