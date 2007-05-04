Are organic bees faring better than their industrial counterparts?

As news emerges about the collapse of honeybee colonies around the world, one reader wonders: are organic bees doing any better than their industrially farmed peers? To find out, Tom Philpott combs through the complexities of organic honey production, explains why the two situations mite be different (mite! we slay us!), and talks to beekeepers to get their perspective. Catch up on all the buzz in Gristmill.