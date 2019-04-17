Grist Chat What does the Green New Deal mean for communities of color?

Grist recently partnered with the Peoples Climate Movement to host a live webinar to discuss what the Green New Deal means for communities of color. The panel was moderated by Grist staff writer, Justine Calma, and featured Miya Yoshitani, executive director of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network; Mike Atty, an organizer with the Gamaliel Network; and Bineshi Albert, movement building coordinator at the Indigenous Environmental Network.

Over 200 people joined to engage in the conversation and ask questions of the panelists. If you missed the event or weren’t able to join for the full discussion, we’ve got you covered:

