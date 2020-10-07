Liquid Assets
A live chat with Erin Brockovich! Register today.
Worried about our nation’s growing water crisis? Don’t sweat it. Join Grist’s Angely Mercado for a live conversation with environmental activist Erin Brockovich on the challenges our water systems face, and her new book Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The People Can Do About It.
What: Erin Brockovich on the National Water Crisis and How We Can Help
When: Monday, October 12 @ 4:00 pm PDT (7:00 pm EDT)
Where: Live via Crowdcast. Register here!
Who:
- Angely Mercado, Grist Environmental Justice Fellow
- Erin Brockovich, Environmental Activist and Founder of the Erin Brockovich Foundation
- Hosted by Book Revue, Long Island’s largest independent bookstore
