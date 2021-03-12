Renewed Perspective
WATCH: A Just and Sustainable Future – A Live Conversation With Grist
2021 already seems more full of promise for decisive progress on climate than several past years. But what great things hover on the horizon? What else can we look forward to?
Join Grist CEO Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, Grist Executive Editor Nikhil Swaminathan, and Fix Director Lisa Garcia for a conversation about Grist’s new focus, the climate opportunity in 2021, and how stories can change the climate crisis.
When: Thursday, March 18th, 12 pm PT
Where: Live online – RSVP here
Who:
Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, Grist CEO
Nikhil Swaminathan, Grist Executive Editor
Lisa Garcia, Fix Director
Show comments
More In This Series: See All
Liquid Assets
WATCH: A live chat with Erin Brockovich on our growing water crisis
Grist, in partnership with Book Revue, hosted environmental activist Erin Brockovich and Environmental Justice Fellow, Angely Mercado for a conversation on our nation’s water crisis and Brockovich’s new book, Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The …
Race, journalism, justice
WATCH: Nikole Hannah-Jones on race, journalism, and justice
Did you miss our live chat? Watch the whole thing here.
WATCH: A Conversation with WA Governor Jay Inslee
Did you miss our live chat? Watch the whole thing here.