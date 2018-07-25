City Living
Why rising rents mean rising temperatures
You’ve probably heard that more and more people are moving to cities like Seattle and San Francisco and that means they are getting REALLY expensive. But you might not have known that we need those places to be affordable to fight climate change.
Yes, the tears you shed over your rent check are just adding salty drops to the rising sea levels. It doesn’t have to be like this! Watch our video to learn how housing prices are connected to climate change and what to do about it.