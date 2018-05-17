Are you an early-career journalist, storyteller, or multimedia wizard who digs what we do? Then Grist wants you!

We are now accepting applications for the fall 2018 class of the Grist Fellowship Program.

This time around we’re looking for all-stars in three areas: news, environmental justice, and video. You’ll find deets on all three fellowship opportunities here.

The Grist Fellowship Program is a paid opportunity to hone your journalistic chops at a national news outlet, deepen your knowledge of environmental issues, and experiment with storytelling. We get to teach you and learn from you and bring your work to our audience. The fellowship lasts six months.

For fellowships that begin in September 2018, please submit applications by July 9, 2018. Full application instructions here.

Good luck!