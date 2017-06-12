Are you an early-career journalist, storyteller, or multimedia wizard who digs what we do? Then Grist wants you!

We are now accepting applications for the fall 2017 class of the Grist Fellowship Program.

This time around we’re looking for all-stars in two primary areas: environmental justice and video. You’ll find deets on the two fellowship opportunities here.

The Grist Fellowship Program is a paid opportunity to hone your journalistic chops at a national news outlet, deepen your knowledge of environmental issues, and experiment with storytelling. We get to teach you and learn from you and bring your work to our audience. The fellowship lasts six months.

For fellowships that begin in October 2017, please submit applications by July 31, 2017. Full application instructions here.

Good luck!