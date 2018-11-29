COME WORK WITH US Join Grist’s next class of fellows!

Are you an early-career journalist, storyteller, or multimedia wizard who digs what we do? Then Grist wants you!

We are now accepting applications for the spring 2019 class of the Grist Fellowship Program.

This time around we’re looking for all-stars in three areas: news, environmental justice, and (brand new!) social media. You’ll find details on all three fellowship opportunities here.

The Grist Fellowship Program is a paid opportunity to hone your journalistic chops at a national news outlet, deepen your knowledge of environmental issues, and experiment with storytelling. We get to teach you and learn from you and bring your work to our audience. The fellowship lasts six months. Fellows have gone on to land jobs at Mother Jones, The New York Times, Wirecutter, Pacific Standard, Oceana, Greentech Media, The Stranger, and (of course) Grist.

For fellowships that begin in March 2019, please submit applications by January 14, 2019. Full application instructions here.

Good luck!