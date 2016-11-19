How comics can help us talk about climate change

justice league

The pace of climate change action can feel downright glacial. Which is funny, because … well, you know. But what if, instead of slogging through decades of climate agreements and hordes of representatives who won’t admit the climate is actually changing, we could summon Storm to manipulate atmospheric carbon levels? Or Superman to use his freeze breath to save the Arctic from a deadly feedback loop?

Sadly, it’s not that easy. But maybe the superhero narrative can help us think about how we tell the story of climate change. After all, real heroes are easier to come by.

This video was produced by Owen Agnew of Nexus Media.