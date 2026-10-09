This coverage is made possible through a partnership between Grist and Verite News, a nonprofit news organization with a mission to produce in-depth journalism in underserved communities in the New Orleans area. ​ ​​ ​ ​​

Louisiana’s offshore wind industry has a date circled on the calendar: January 21, 2029 — the first day after President Donald Trump is scheduled to leave office.

Trump’s policies have brought offshore wind development to a near standstill around the country, with his administration paying developers roughly $4 billion to walk away from projects. But in Louisiana, leaders in the industry say they are trying to preserve their expertise and supply chain in hopes of reviving offshore wind projects under the next administration.

“Come January 21st, 2029, we all get to wave goodbye,” said state Representative Joe Orgeron, a Republican from southeastern Louisiana who worked in the offshore wind industry. “The current administration has been a one-man stopping show. I’m pretty confident, and I’m hopeful that it’ll change.”

Orgeron later put the industry’s near-term strategy more succinctly: “Just wait for the clock to run out.”

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His views were echoed by the other wind energy experts on a panel at Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum. “The Trump administration has been pretty openly hostile to seeing the advancement of the offshore wind industry,” said Madelyn Smith, a program manager with the Southeastern Wind Coalition, a nonprofit that supports the development of wind power across 11 states.

Trump’s second-term efforts to halt the industry’s growth in the United States started on his first day in office last January with executive orders withdrawing federal waters from new offshore wind leases and halting permitting for any additional projects. The Trump administration also issued a series of stop-work orders for all of the projects under construction. When that sparked a legal fight, the administration shifted tactics, offering federal money for offshore wind developers to simply walk away from their projects.

“For many reasons, it’s very compelling,” Smith said of the payout offers. “And there’s no real pathway for progress in the next two to three years, and some of these leases are quite expensive.”

Smith said developers have relinquished 12 offshore wind leases in exchange for federal payouts, including plans for a 2-gigawatt wind farm in the Gulf of Mexico south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

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“About $4 billion of taxpayer money has been spent to remove those from the pool,” Smith said. “And those projects also represented about 21 gigawatts of potential capacity.” That’s enough energy to electricity to power more than 5 million homes.

Several Louisiana companies that long served the offshore oil and gas industry had shifted to helping plan and build offshore wind farms on the East Coast. Orgeron’s family-owned supply boat business, along with several Louisiana engineers and metal fabricators, helped build the United States’ first offshore wind farm near Block Island, Rhode Island, in 2016.

For Louisiana companies, the work kept coming. By 2024, nearly a quarter of all offshore wind work contracts in the U.S. had gone to Gulf-based firms, with about $1 billion in investments flowing to the region’s ship and fabrication yards, according to the Oceantic Network, an industry trade group.

Louisiana colleges shifted their curricula to meet the growing demand for workers. Nunez Community College in Chalmette launched a two-year turbine technician program, while the University of New Orleans started the Wind Energy Hub, offering engineering scholarships and internships with offshore wind companies.

RWE, the German company behind that 2-gigawatt project, had planned to tap into this workforce to build its wind farm about 44 miles south of Lake Charles by 2035. It also had a customer for its power, securing a deal with Entergy to deliver electricity to an estimated 350,000 homes in Louisiana and Texas.

But as the offshore wind industry expanded under the Biden administration, Trump became an increasingly vocal opponent, eventually pledging to halt new projects. His opposition to wind energy dates to at least 2006, when he began a decade-long fight against the Scottish government over an offshore wind farm he said would spoil views from a golf course he planned to develop. Since then, he has frequently derided wind energy, portraying turbines as threats to property values and wildlife while also claiming that the technology spikes food prices, causes cancer, and can somehow drive people insane.

Trump has managed to stall and at times derail Louisiana businesses that had steered investment toward supporting the industry, said James Martin, CEO of Gulf Wind Technology, an Avondale-based company that builds and tests wind blades. “It is a shame,” he said at the Tulane forum. “It’s been a big pause button on what was a sleeping giant of an industry.”

Martin’s company has tried to adapt by seeking work in the aerospace and defense sectors. Other companies have trimmed budgets and laid off workers.

“There’s huge layoffs in the wind space, and some of the best engineers on the planet — they’re giving up,” he said.