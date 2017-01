“[Gardening] is just art in motion. One step at a time, day by day. It’s like kicking booze,” says Billy Izzard, who founded a community garden in Milltown, Montana, in 2010.

The Vietnam vet ruminates on alcoholism, pulling weeds, and letting go of the past — and how they all fit together. Warning/selling point: This is a video about a man named Billy Izzard growing plants in a state with a short growing season, so expect plenty of rough charm, wheezes, and swears.