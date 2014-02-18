Omurice is a rice-filled omelette topped with sauce, often ketchup. Sounds pretty simple until you see the adorable animal shapes people make with this Japanese dish. Although SOME simply top the fried rice with a layer of scrambled eggs like a yolky igloo, others (thankfully) are much more creative. Plus it’s a way for vegetarians can eat animals without the guilt!

Check it out and let your heart be melted by the ridiculous cuteness:

Here’s a recipe for omurice if you’re feeling creative (obviously omit the chicken for a meatless meal). We’re not sure digging into a sleepy bear is THAT much easier on the conscience than a chicken nugget, but at least you can devour a cute animal with your values intact.