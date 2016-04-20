Store-bought weed brownies? What a time to be alive!

High and Mighty

Just a few years after the first states voted to legalize marijuana, the legal weed industry is blowing up. Retail sales reportedly hit $3.4 billion in 2015, and they’re projected to hit $21 billion in the next four years. And a sizable — and growing — chunk of that money comes from the sale of edibles.

These are not your Aunt Dorothy’s special back pain brownies: They’re mass-produced, precisely manufactured pastries, candies, and beverages made according to strict state guidelines. We visited two Seattle edibles manufacturers, Zoots and the Goodship, to learn how the weed batter gets made. (No, we did not get a recipe for you.)