The week in GIFs: Genies, junk, and Mary Jane
There was plenty of odd news this week, even not counting April Fools’ Day. (Last week: all of your favorite vices.)
Now you can find love on a tiny house dating site:
The U.N. climate report was pretty depressing, but it had a few bright spots:
Hawaii is in the process of legalizing hemp — for ENVIRONMENTAL reasons:
Massaging fish is the key to no-kill caviar:
Paul Ryan wants to increase pollution, speed global warming, and ruin public lands:
The USDA wants grandparents to teach their grandkids about healthy eating:
