There was plenty of odd news this week, even not counting April Fools’ Day. (Last week: all of your favorite vices.)

Now you can find love on a tiny house dating site:

The U.N. climate report was pretty depressing, but it had a few bright spots:

Hawaii is in the process of legalizing hemp — for ENVIRONMENTAL reasons:

Massaging fish is the key to no-kill caviar:

Paul Ryan wants to increase pollution, speed global warming, and ruin public lands:

The USDA wants grandparents to teach their grandkids about healthy eating:

