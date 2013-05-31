Of course we are going to love a tiny, temporary free library. The Little Free Library project sticks little, free libraries all over the place — this one is in New York City. It’s the kind of project that makes adults feel like kids again: Ducking into this thing is like playing on a grown-up playground.

According to Laughing Squid, the little library was designed by Stereotank’s Marcelo Ertorteguy and Sara Valente and went up as part of the PEN World Voices Festival. It’s going to be out on the street in Nolita through the summer, so if you’re in New York, go borrow a book! Or add one.