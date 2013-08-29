The Neptune Society is building what, the Guardian reports, “is said to be the largest man-made reef in the world.” It’s inspired by the Lost City of Atlantis; it will eventually cover 16 acres; it’s close to the Florida Keys; it’s free to visit. Also, it’s a cemetery.

The Guardian explains:

But this reef is not your average ocean ecosystem; it’s an underwater cemetery operated by the Neptune Society, “America’s trusted cremation service provider since 1973”. Neptune Memorial Reef, 40ft beneath the Florida waves and just over three miles off Key Biscane, is the world’s first underwater mausoleum. Only here can you have your ashes set into a plot and, literally, sleep with the fishes in a park that will eventually span 16 acres and 125,000 burials. Meanwhile, the family can visit by boat, snorkel or scuba tank.

The Neptune Society has this primer on how it all works. The key part is that “Cremated remains of the deceased are carefully mixed with non-porous cement, sand and water in a mold of your choice.” The molds run from majestic lions and columns to sea-fantasy sea shells and other Atlantis-like decoration. This actually isn’t the only reef-as-burial-ground we’ve run across, but it’s the one that most makes it seem like you’ll be spending eternity with the Little Mermaid.