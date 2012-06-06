Sure, apartment-dwellers without balconies could grow all their herbs and veggies in tiny windowboxes, but why not make the most of your small space? This garden uses all the window real estate when it’s tilted up, giving you three times as much growing space as a window box — but then it tilts down to soak up sun and avoid obscuring your view.

This video showing you how to construct your own is in French, but with judicious use of Google Translate, savvy DIYers should be able t0 replicate the original.

See: Tilt Out Window Garden , Make

[vimeo 35209698]