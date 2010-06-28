Climate & Energy
‘Hands Across the Sand’ protests are a hit [SLIDESHOW]
Photo: Lisa SmithlineProtesters gathered in 860 locations around the world on Saturday, June 26, to protest offshore drilling and call for clean energy. The events are being billed as the largest protests against offshore drilling in history. Although they had an expected anti-BP feel, Hands Across the Sand protests started in Florida well before the disastrous oil spill that threatens the state’s economy and environment. We picked out some of our favorite protest photos.