Tell us what you know about the governor’s race in Hawaii. What’s at stake? What are the candidates saying about climate change, energy, transportation, and other green issues? Are interest groups trying to sway the outcome? Share your insights in the comments section below.

Neil AbercrombieNeil Abercrombie, Democrat

Former U.S. rep for the 1st District

Campaign platform on energy, the environment, food and agriculture, and transportation
Duke AionaJames “Duke” Aiona, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

Campaign platform on energy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read about other races in our Gubernatorial Tutorial special series.