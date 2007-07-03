Poll respondents pick Al, Oprah, and Kofi as climate messengers

Recent polls have shown that people all over the world … join hands, start a love train, love train! Oh sorry, we get distracted. People all over the world are worried about the environment — and the latest poll says that Oprah could help save us. Run by the Nielsen Company and Oxford University, the poll asked 26,000 people in 47 countries to choose from a list of celebs and spokespeople they felt were best equipped to champion the climate cause. Oprah, Al Gore, and former U.N. chief Kofi Annan topped the list, with Bill Clinton and Nelson Mandela close behind. They beat others including Angelina Jolie, Bono, and Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. The Oprah lovin’ follows a Pew Research Center survey of 45,000 people in 46 countries that found an increasing percentage of people freaking about eco-issues, and a UPI-Zogby poll in which more than half the respondents disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statement that the U.S. is doing enough to fight climate change.