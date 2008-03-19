If you’re the Easter-trinket-buying type, beware: some pastel gewgaws may have high levels of lead, according to testing done by students at Ohio’s Ashland University. Of 45 Easter-themed spinning tops, hair clips, sippy cups, and plastic eggs purchased at the fun-to-say Hobby Lobby, 13 exceeded the federal standards for lead in paint. But that shouldn’t mean an end to all your Easter fun — Peeps are 100 percent lead-free! And while we’re talking lead, sportswear giant Reebok has been fined $1 million for importing and distributing Chinese-made charm bracelets with lead levels so high that a four-year-old died after ingesting one. The bracelets, which were recalled in 2006, came as a free gift with some styles of children’s shoes.